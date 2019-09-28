Menu
CHP Officer Thrown From Motorcycle In Crash Expected To Survive
The crash on Highway 99 Friday morning sent an officer flying off his motorcycle. He’s expected to survive but has serious injuries.
Rescue Offering $500 Reward To Find Owner Who Cut Dog's Ears Off
After receiving a call about a dog with its ears ripped off, a Modesto animal rescue immediately responded to help the puppy in pain.
Search On For 2 Suspects In Early Morning Carjacking And Kidnapping Near Penryn
The search is on for carjacking and kidnapping suspects who took a Jeep Grand Wagoneer and its owner around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning near Penryn.
Search On For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run In Stockton
A search is underway for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Stockton on Wednesday that left one pedestrian dead, Stockton police said.
Latest Forecast
Evening Forecast - Sept. 27, 2019
Finally feeling like fall!
27 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
Pro Wrestling News: Last-Minute Preparations For Wrestling War
All Elite Wrestling will carry a TV-14; WWE to counter AEW premiere by airing NXT with limited commercials and other pre-wrestling war tidbits.
Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 4: Daniel Jones A Top Option Against Redskins?
The Fantasy Football Today crew tells you why the Giants new starting quarterback Daniel Jones should be in your lineup this week.
Hernández Says Farewell, Playoff-Chasing A's Top Mariners
When the time finally arrived for Félix Hernández to say goodbye to Seattle and all the history of 15 seasons with one franchise, his manager had a message as he walked off the mound.
Beede Hitless Into 4th, Then Hurt As Giants Top Rockies 8-3
Tyler Beede struck out seven in 3 1/3 hitless innings before leaving due to an injury, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 8-3 on Thursday.
Craving Pizza? Here Are Some Of Sacramento's Top Options
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets in Sacramento. Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city, with ratings, photos and more.
Check Out The 5 Most Popular Spots In Sacramento's Greenhaven Neighborhood
Visiting Greenhaven, or just exploring the area more? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, with ratings, photos and more.
Explore 5 Favorite Affordable Grocery Stores In Stockton
Looking for the best affordable grocery stores in Stockton? Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city in your price range, with ratings, photos and more.
The 5 Best Traditional American Spots In Sacramento
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Sacramento. Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city, with ratings, photos and more.
Check Out The Freshest New Businesses To Open In Sacramento
Itching to find out about the freshest new businesses in Sacramento? Here's a rundown of the newest hot spots to make their debut around town in the city.
4 Top Spots For Pizza In Stockton
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza spots in Stockton. Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city, with ratings, photos and more.
On-Demand Video
Homeless Dumping In Sacramento?
Rumors of "homeless dumping" in Sacramento have been talked about before, but now it was caught on camera.
6 minutes ago
Evening Forecast - Sept. 27, 2019
Finally feeling like fall!
27 minutes ago
Kings Media Day 2019
The Kings are back!
29 minutes ago
Second Person Charged in Death Of El Dorado County Mother
A second suspect in the case of a missing El Dorado County woman who was found dead has been identified, the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office said.
40 minutes ago
CHP Officer Injured In Crash
The crash on highway 99 Friday morning sent an officer flying off his motorcycle. He’s expected to survive but has serious injuries.
52 minutes ago
