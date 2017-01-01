Sacramento
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS13/CW31 Television
NEWS TIPS: Call 916-374-1301; toll-free: 1-800-374-TV13 (8813) or email news@kovr.com. CBS13 Quick Links CBS13 News Coverage CBS13 News Social Media CBS13 Anchors & Reporters Call Kurtis Investigations Contact Kurtis Send Your Weather & News Photos […]
Sports 1140 KHTK
Contact Sports 1140 KHTK: Studio Line: (916) 339-1140 Toll Free: (800) 920-1140 Text Line: 441140 Station Address 5244 Madison Ave. Sacramento, CA 95841 Website Inquiries Douglas Williams – Web Content Producer Doug@now100fm.com Station Events Karyn […]
Good Day Sacramento
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
Call Kurtis
California
Politics
Business
Offbeat
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Congressman Rips President Trump's 'Fire And Fury' Toward North Korea
Rep. John Garamendi recently traveled to South Korea and serves on the House Armed Services Committee.
As School Year Draws Near, Vacaville High Classrooms Still Unfinished
For Principal Ed Santopadre, a new school year is always hectic. But the 2017-18 year is setting a new standard, with a large part of his campus construction zone still unfinished.
Galleries
Sacramento Metro Chamber State of Agriculture luncheon
CRUSHING IT: How the Wine Industry is Influencing Agriculture As a region with deep roots in agriculture, with America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital at its core, the agriculture industry is a vital piece of our region’s economic puzzle. Wine grapes are just one of the many bountiful crops grown in our expansive farmland and rank as the 3rd largest agriculture commodity in our region. On August 3rd at the Hyatt Regency, downtown Sacramento
Videos
Flood Protection Work Underway Along Feather River
The effects of the Oroville Dam spillway emergency are still being felt.
Sports
Latest
Shows
Podcasts
Interviews
Kings
Raiders
49ers
A's
Giants
NFL
Golf
Sharks
Latest Headlines
Giving the Old College Try; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie - 8/9
On the Wednesday edition of the Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas talk to Jamal Crawford of the Minnesota Timberwolves about why he chose to sign with Minnesota instead of the Cavs or Warriors. Plus Kevin Harlan of CBS talks NFL, Aaron Rodgers and his passion for play by play announcing.
Giants 3, Cubs 1
The San Francisco Giants defeated the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Wednesday to complete a winning homestand for only the second time this season.
Podcasts
The Grant Napear Show
KHTK Interviews
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
Weather Watchers
Weather Apps
Local Radar & Maps
Weather Stories
Latest Videos
Weather
E.S.P.
Eat
How To Make Your Very Own Harry Potter-Inspired Butter Beer
Butterbeer is one of the most popular drinks in the wizarding world, but it is even easier to make than you think.
Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Sacramento
Patrons flock to Mayahuel for margaritas for good reason, as it is billed as a “tequila museum” as well as a gourmet Mexican restaurant and bar. The frozen Mango Y Chile ‘rita is a sweet and spicy combination of pureed mango, Tajin chile powder and dried poblanos, and the signature cocktail for the restaurant is a fresh watermelon, cucumber and chile margarita.
See
Best Last-Minute Summer Activities For Families In Sacramento
Best Places To Meet New People In Sacramento
So, you're new in town, or maybe you just want to get out and explore the city. But who wants to go it alone? Meeting other people is not good for your social well-being, but meeting other people can shed light new perspectives and joys to old familiar places. From art walks to volunteer opportunities to your tradition night spots, we run the gambit. Whether you're meeting someone for a date, or just looking for a new buddy, here a list of choice Sacto locales for a meet-up.
Play
The Kitchen-Sink Volcano: A Fun Science Experiment For The Whole Family
Best Places To Buy Running Shoes In Sacramento
Whether you're a long-distance marathon runner, casual jogger or sports fanatic, one visit to any of these shoe havens will make any form of exercise a more comfortable experience from head to toe.
Audio
Podcasts
The Lo-Down With Damien Barling & Jason Ross
The Drive
The Grant Napear Show
KHTK Interviews
Video
Sports
Weather
KOVR TV
Traffic
Contests
Score A Pair Of Tickets To See Sam Hunt LIVE!
Universal Studios Hollywood Word of the Day Contest
Enter for a chance to win a Universal Studios Hollywood vacation for 4.
Win The Best Prizes From KHTK!
More
Travel
5 Cities To Visit Before Summer Ends
5 suggested American cities to visit before the last days of summer
Complete Guide To Burning Man
An additional resource to all there is to know about attending this year's Burning Man
America's 5 Most Relaxing Lazy Rivers
Kick back and relax on an inflatable tube at any of the five most relaxing lazy rivers in America
6 Ways To Protect Your Favorite Beach
Events
Events
More From CBS Sacramento
Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather App
Get the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
KNCI 105.1
NOW 100.5
MIX 96
KSFM 1025
KHTK 1140
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
CBS13 Watch Live
GDS Watch Live